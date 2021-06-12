Va. driver survives car landing on top of her after rollover crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a driver survived a rollover near Hardy Friday.
Troopers say she was in the northbound lanes of Hardy Road, near Bay Rock Marina Drive, when she lost control. The vehicle flipped 3 to 4 times, according to VSP.
Troopers say the driver was thrown through a window, and the car landed on her. VSP says she was hospitalized, but has no major injuries. Troopers say that’s because she landed in a small ditch that kept most of the car’s weight off her.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.