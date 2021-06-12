Va. driver survives car landing on top of her after rollover crash

(Source: WLOX)
By WDBJ7 Staff | June 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 12:44 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a driver survived a rollover near Hardy Friday.

Troopers say she was in the northbound lanes of Hardy Road, near Bay Rock Marina Drive, when she lost control. The vehicle flipped 3 to 4 times, according to VSP.

Troopers say the driver was thrown through a window, and the car landed on her. VSP says she was hospitalized, but has no major injuries. Troopers say that’s because she landed in a small ditch that kept most of the car’s weight off her.

