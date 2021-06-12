Steel beam from World Trade Center makes stop in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A piece of American history made a stop in the River City on Saturday, and it’s on its way to travel around the country as a mobile exhibit.
We’re talking about a steel beam taken from the rubble of the World Trade Centers after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The beam was donated by the Henrico-based Freedom Flag Foundation to the Peace and Hope Foundation in Maryland.
The groups met up at the Virginia War Memorial to exchange the historic piece of American memorabilia.
One firefighter remembered what it was like to be at the towers that day.
”I lost a lot of good friends at the World Trade Center, really really great guys,” the firefighter said. “I never see any of these guys run away from anything, they always run to try to help people. I think it’s very important to remember them, because I don’t think we perish until we stop being remembered.
The beam will now make its way to Maryland where it will be placed on exhibit as a part of the Hope and Peace Foundation’s rolling 9/11 memorial.
