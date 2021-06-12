Police: Cars shot during Richmond drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a drive-by shooting near Barton Heights Cemetery.
An investigator confirmed bullet holes were found in cars, and no one was injured, after the shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Police continue to investigate the incident, but detectives said it appears two groups were shooting at each other near the cemetery. Officers were called to St. James Street on the east side of the cemetery, as well as Lamb Avenue on the west side of the cemetery, after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Richmond police or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.