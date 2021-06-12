Local NFL superstars return to host youth mini camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some familiar faces returned to Richmond Saturday, giving back to the community with a youth football mini camp hosted by the 804 Sports Association.
Six NFL players who played locally in Central Virginia — including recent 2020 draft pick Mekhi Becton who played at Highland Springs — joined Saturday’s camp.
The event was for kids ages 9 to 15 and it was aimed to teach them skills they can use on and off the field.
Nearly 200 kids were able to attend the camp free of charge.
“It was very important for these kids to be this close to players, and learning from them,” said Kytwan Heath, owner of 804 Sports Association. “I said look, we gonna turn this camp up, we’re gonna get them learning different techniques and drills. So I just felt like it was very important for 9 year olds and 10 year olds to be next to guys that will be playing on Sunday. That they watch from right here.”
The group says it hopes to host the event annually moving forward.
