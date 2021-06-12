Local NFL superstars return to host youth mini camp

“It was very important for these kids to be this close to players, and learning from them,” said Kytwan Heath, owner of 804 Sports Association. “I said look, we gonna turn this camp up, we’re gonna get them learning different techniques and drills. So I just felt like it was very important for 9 year olds and 10 year olds to be next to guys that will be playing on Sunday. That they watch from right here.”