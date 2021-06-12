Learn about T. rex’s family tree in this new Science Museum of Virginia exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The T. rex may be one of the most popular dinosaurs with razor-sharp teeth, bone-crushing jaws and several movie roles, but the Science Museum of Virginia is unveiling a new exhibit that lets visitors “meet the family.”
“Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” is the world’s first exhibit showcasing the recently revised tyrannosaur family tree. The exhibit features fossils of tyrannosaur specimens, virtual experiences and the ability to hatch a dinosaur egg.
Towering over the show is a live-sized “Scotty,” the heaviest and oldest T. rex currently on record. She’s roughly 20-feet-tall, 40-feet-long and weighs more than 19,000 pounds.
“Earth has a vast and diverse history, and scientists are always making new discoveries,” said Director of Playful Learning and Inquiry Timshel Purdum. “Science is not a set of facts to be memorized, rather it is an ongoing journey of understanding the world. No place is this more evident than with dinosaurs.”
With more than 25 different types of tyrannosaurs, the exhibit explains they vary in size, age, location and more. For example, the Guanlong wucaii, a feathered relative of the T. rex, shows links between dinosaurs and birds.
Throughout the exhibit, the science museum will feature dinosaur and prehistoric-related programs, including art, movies, fossil casting and more.
During regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission to “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” is $20.50 for adults, $18.50 for ages 6-12 and seniors 60 and older, and $15 for preschool-aged children, age 3-5. Discounts are available for teachers, military personnel and EBT cardholders and museum members receive free admission to the exhibition. Tickets go on sale June 1 at this link.
The museum is also offering extended hours June 24 through Sept. 30: On Thursdays and Fridays, the museum will remain open until 8 p.m. and “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” will be the only experience open after 5 p.m. Admission is only $10 during those evenings.
Learn more about the exhibit here.
