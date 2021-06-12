Hopewell revives ‘Third Thursdays’ street festivals through September

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell is bringing back its “Third Thursdays” street festivals with live music, kids’ activities, raffles, food trucks and local restaurants.
The events, which are held in the downtown area on East Broadway Street, are scheduled for June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. Each festivals runs from 5-8 p.m.
The Hopewell Downtown Partnership says more than 40 vendors and five food trucks will be serving a variety of food. Southern jam band Magnolia will headline in June, and blues and swing band Kurt Crandall will play in July. Mill Run Bluegrass Band is scheduled for August and Weeknd Plans will play in September.
Local restaurants Haley’s Honey Meadery and Paddy’s Irish Pub will be transforming patios into “bier and mead gartens” for the events. Guncotton Coffee will also host a wine garden and children’s activities on its patio. The public will have to keep alcohol within the confined spaces, but it ensures alcohol sales go directly to local restaurants.
“With the economic challenges of the past year, we felt it best to funnel event dollars into our restaurants,” said Heather Lyne, director of the Hopewell Downtown Partnership. “We hope that the public will understand and support this experiment!”
