Former governor, education secretary call for more investment in Virginia’s historically Black colleges

As Virginia lawmakers consider how to spend more than $4.3 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, two former state leaders are calling for more investment in the state’s historically Black colleges and universities.
Former Gov. Doug Wilder and Jim Dyke, who served as Virginia’s first Black secretary of education in Wilder’s administration, called for the infusion of money this week in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and a bipartisan group of legislative leaders.
“The governor and General Assembly have the responsibility to immediately provide Virginia’s four HBCUs with significant and ongoing funding,” they wrote. “This commitment should include initial grants of $50 million to each HBCU for scholarships, recruitment, retention, academic programs and capital projects as provided to non-HBCUs.”
It’s not the first time there have been calls to provide more funding to the schools, which include Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University and Virginia Union University. In 2019, Northam proposed an additional $293 million investment in Norfolk and Virginia State — two public HBCUs — to “level the playing field” with other universities.
As the Mercury reported, the schools had some of the lowest four- and five-year graduation rates in the state, coupled — in many cases — with declining enrollment.
