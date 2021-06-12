Forecast: Drier Sunday as sun returns

After a soggy few days, sun returns on Sunday

By Nick Russo | June 12, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun finally returns on Sunday with drier weather to close out the weekend.

SATURDAY EVENING: Cloudy and mild.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.