Forecast: Drier Sunday as sun returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun finally returns on Sunday with drier weather to close out the weekend.
SATURDAY EVENING: Cloudy and mild.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
