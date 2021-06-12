Boxer Brief 5K raises $43k for colorectal cancer awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 350 Richmonders hit the streets Saturday in tutus, raincoats and superhero costumes to raise awareness for colorectal cancer.
The event, hosted by Hitting Cancer Below The Belt, or HCB2, raised more than $43,000 for local programs.
As runners and walkers raised funds and awareness for colorectal cancer, more than 400 virtual participants attended the event. A release from HCB2 stated some people attended from as far away as Ireland and Dubai.
Last year’s event was completely virtual due to COVID-19, but this year’s “Run 2 Save Buns” filled a course at City Stadium.
The Boxer Brief 5K Run and Walk, now in its ninth year, raises awareness and offers education to stop the second leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women in the United States, according to HCB2. The event helps raise funds for HCB2′s direct services that prevent colorectal cancer in the Richmond area.
Registration is still open for the virtual event, which lasts throughout the weekend. Participants can sign up at this link.
