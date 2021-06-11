Vaccine clinic in Hanover to shut down this month

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A vaccine clinic in Hanover County will be shutting down soon.
The clinic located at 135 Junction Drive will be closing on June 25.
The remaining appointments at that location are for those who previously scheduled second dose appointments. The center will still accept walk-ins during all remaining clinics.
Anyone receiving his or her first dose through a walk-in visit at the vaccination center will need to obtain their second dose from one of the clinic’s community partners.
