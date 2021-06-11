Ukrop’s announces voluntary recall for Chicken Cobbler Bakes due to potential mislabel

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has voluntarily recalled its family size Chicken Cobbler Bakes due to it potentially being mislabeled as Baked Spaghetti. (Source: Ukrop's)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has voluntarily recalled its family size Chicken Cobbler Bakes due to it potentially being mislabeled as Baked Spaghetti.

Ukrop’s released the following codes that may be mislabeled:

Impacted product: Chicken Cobbler – Bakes/Family Size Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21) Net Weight: NET WT 35 OZ (2.19lb/992g) UPC: 72251524526

Mislabeled as: Baked Spaghetti – Bakes/Family Size Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21) Net Weight: NET WT 34 OZ (2.13lb/964g) UPC: 72251524525

The products were available in Kroger Mid Atlantic stores in Virginia and West Virginia, and Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond.

Customers who bought the product should return it for a full refund.

For more information, call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

