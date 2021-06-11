Ukrop’s announces voluntary recall for Chicken Cobbler Bakes due to potential mislabel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has voluntarily recalled its family size Chicken Cobbler Bakes due to it potentially being mislabeled as Baked Spaghetti.
Ukrop’s released the following codes that may be mislabeled:
Impacted product: Chicken Cobbler – Bakes/Family Size Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21) Net Weight: NET WT 35 OZ (2.19lb/992g) UPC: 72251524526
Mislabeled as: Baked Spaghetti – Bakes/Family Size Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21) Net Weight: NET WT 34 OZ (2.13lb/964g) UPC: 72251524525
The products were available in Kroger Mid Atlantic stores in Virginia and West Virginia, and Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond.
Customers who bought the product should return it for a full refund.
For more information, call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
