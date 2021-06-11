Theaters, live entertainment venues prepare for return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thespians and other lovers of live entertainment indoors are anxiously awaiting the return to the stage. Those venues are also getting ready for you to come back.
“I think some of us weren’t quite expecting to come back as full steam as it has but we’ll take it,” said Tim Miller, Altria Theater Sales and Marketing Director.
Theaters and other venues across the Richmond area are getting ready for an audience. Most have been shuttered for more than a year. With pandemic restrictions no more, the stage is being set for the return of live entertainment.
At Altria Theater, the director of sales and marketing says things have changed in the last month. Commercial shows like concerts and comedy acts start back up in mid-august. The venue can seat about 3,500 and have had to add additional shows already.
“There’s definitely a lot of excitement that the phones are starting to ring again, the emails. So I think everybody is ready to come back and enjoy the theater again,” said Miller.
Across town on Broad Street, The Broadberry is preparing for an August return. It’s taking some time for all venues to get acts lined up and reschedule canceled shows.
“Getting back to regular concerts and regular shows can’t come soon enough,” said Lucas Fritz, The Broadberry.
Fritz says in the meantime they’re servicing equipment, making repairs and banking on a crowded return.
“It’s awesome, I mean music is such an integral part of people,” said Fritz.
As for your live entertainment experience, it will depend on the venue. Many will follow CDC guidance but that can also change in the coming months so stay tuned.
