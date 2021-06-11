Tablespoons bakery opening up its first official location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly five years after debuting, Tablespoons bakery is opening up its first official location in South Richmond. Previously, workers have been operating in a community kitchen but will now be able to have a storefront all their own on 1707 Westover Hills Boulevard.
“We were actually supposed to open this up back in 2020, but because of the pandemic everything got pushed back,” said Elizabeth Redford, executive director of Tablespoons. “There’s only a few more inspections left and then we will be open to the public.”
Tablespoons is a non-profit Next Move program dedicated to teaching real life skills to young adults who have developmental disabilities. Their students assist in all aspects of the bakery, and gain skills they can later transfer to other employment opportunities.
“It’s certainly meant a lot, you know hanging out with friends all the teamwork and things,” said Kemani Turton-Jones, a team member with Tablespoons. “I would say its made my life much fonder.”
Unemployment among young adults with developmental disabilities is common. Around 70% are currently unemployed in Virginia, and the number is closer to 80% nationally. Director Redford said this bakery not only teaches their students real skills, but also shows the community how they can shine in working positions.
“We want Tablespoons to be a place of love and inclusion, to show that our differences make us beautiful,” Redford said. “When people come, they will see our students in action, see them thrive, and see for themselves just how amazing these young adults are.”
If you would like to place an order with Tablespoons or learn more about their organization click HERE.
