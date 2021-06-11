Richmond neighborhood meets with city representatives regarding streets flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A high water rescue Wednesday, but not from a river. Streets flooded all across Central Virginia Wednesday and Thursday following a downpour of rain.
“This is probably the worst I had ever seen it,” Richmond councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said referring to a Swansboro neighborhood. “Got caught in the flooding myself and my windshield wipers stopped working.”
Lynch attended a virtual meeting for the Swansboro Civic Association Thursday. Neighbors like Augustine Doe wants changes. NBC12 first introduced you to Doe at the height of the flooding on Bainbridge and 21st Streets Wednesday.
“It’s been flooding since I’ve been here,” he said at the time.
“The stark reality is that these kinds of infrastructure fixes are extremely costly. We got quoted I think 23 million just for Swansboro. The dollars to stretch across the city are just not there,” Lynch told neighbors during the meeting.
“Beyond what may be suspected, the system is functioning correctly,” Howard Glenn with the Department of Public Utilities added. “These are unprecedented storms that we see more and more of that you cannot technically design for.”
He says the flooding is inevitable in certain areas. “A lot of times, what you need is just time. What you see is not obstruction where the water just sits but within a couple of minutes to an hour’s time, after the capacity of the system decreases, the water subsides.”
Still, neighbors want to see some type of warning so that when drivers approach flooded roads, they know to steer clear.
“When I was driving down Bainbridge, it would have been nice before I turned that there was gonna be standing water of about 2 and a half feet at the time that I was driving through. It was up to our door,” Lynch said.
Some of the suggestions proposed resolutions included putting up warning lights, or a rain gauge for drivers to see who much water is ponding on the roadway. Glenn says one solution that might happen quicker is to put up signage.
NBC12 will continue monitoring this situation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.