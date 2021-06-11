Richmond Fire Dept. rescues man from submerged vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says it was called to multiple vehicles in high water due to flash flooding on Friday afternoon.
Between 3:29 p.m. and 4:04 p.m., RFD was called to six different locations for vehicles in high water.
Water rescue teams rescued two people at Fairfield Avenue and Kane Street and one person at Magnolia and Rady streets.
Earnest Lamm says he almost bit the bullet after attempting to drive through flooded waters on Richmond East End on Magnolia and Rady Streets.
“I thought that I was going to drown,” Lamm said.
“First I noticed it was at my wheel deep, then the next thing I know, it was up on my hood, and then it was coming through the window,” Lamm said.
A mistake that required Richmond fire crews to jump into action. The RFD says the flash flood warnings affected more than 250,000 people.
An NBC12 viewer sent us the video below of flooding in the Downtown Expressway heading from Interstate 95. Cars can be seen driving around the largest part of the pooling water.
