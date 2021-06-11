Richmond Art Garage, Art for the Journey to host pop-up art exhibit show

Richmond Art Garage, Art for the Journey to host pop-up art exhibit show
Changes within the galleries will include two spaces. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | June 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 12:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Art Garage along with Art for the Journey, will be hosting a pop-up art exhibit show.

The exhibit’s purpose is to promote:

  • Art
  • Creative expression
  • Community

Art at the exhibit will be showcasing programs such as art from women’s prisons, underserved children and people living with dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Changes within the galleries will include two spaces.

The front gallery will rotate shows based on a single theme and/or artist In the back gallery, semi-permanent collections of works from artists will be showcased.

The show will take place on June 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at 205 West Brookland Park in Richmond’s Northside neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.