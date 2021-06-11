Rain causes flash flooding in Northern Neck; Crews rescue stranded couple from rushing waters

RICHMOND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Crews rescued a couple who were stranded in their vehicle that was trapped by rushing floodwaters on Friday.
NBC12 Meteorologist Megan said the Northern Neck saw the most rain on Friday with Montross getting over 6 inches of rain.
In Richmond County, crews responded to a water rescue on Peach Grove Road where an SUV was trapped in the water.
Multiple crews responded to the scene and a couple safely was rescued.
“We had Westmoreland County respond in their latter truck and wasn’t able to get that far out there,” Richmond County Administrator R. Morgan Quicke said.
That’s when emergency officials called on nearby King George County, who came rushing with their water rescue crew.
“We responded down here with four personnel, three swift water technicians, our inflatable boat and our raft,” Battalion Chief Jay Hynson of King George Fire said.
They arrived just in the nick of time. A man and woman found themselves trapped once the flooded roadway proved to be too much for them to navigate.
“We rigged up a quick rope system. As we went out there, we pulled both occupants out of the driver side window and successfully rescued them back to shore,” Hynson said. “They were a bit shaken up. They had been in there close to an hour or so.”
The flooding is believed to be connected to a nearby dam that gave way Friday afternoon. Areas downstream from the Chandlers Mill Pond along Chandler Mill Run and Cat Point Creek felt the effects.
”We’re going to need to work with VDOT. I’m going to call them just as soon as I get back to my truck, and just make sure they got high water signs out and roads closed where they need to be…It’s going to be tough at night because this is a dark area and this could have been much worse had it been five or six hours later,” Quicke said.
“They’re very lucky the vehicle stayed in place where it was,” Hynson added.
Several roadways in the Northern Neck closed due to flooding. The photo below was sent by an NBC12 viewer in Warsaw, Richmond County.
It’s not just the Northern Neck that is having road problems. Roads in Caroline and Stafford counties are also being closed because of flooding.
Officials are reminding people not to attempt to go through a flooded roadway because you don’t know how deep it is.
After floodwaters recede, VDOT then has to inspect those roadways to make sure they’re safe before they can open them up again because so much water at once can take its toll on the road structure itself.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the following primary routes in the Northern Neck are closed:
- Route 201 (White Chapel Road) in Lancaster County
- Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) in Northumberland County
VDOT reported Saturday morning Route 3 has reopened to traffic near Chandlers Mill Pond. The road was previously closed due to flooding.
