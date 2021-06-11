News to Know for June 11: U of R mandates vaccines; More storms in area; Local TikTok duo goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Rain gear needed today for scattered showers/downpours and storms likely once again.
Scattered downpours and storms at any point during the day and evening otherwise mostly cloudy and still muggy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A high water rescue Wednesday, but not from a river. Streets flooded all across Central Virginia Wednesday and Thursday following a downpour of rain.
Richmond councilwoman Stephanie Lynch attended a virtual meeting for the Swansboro Civic Association Thursday.
“The stark reality is that these kinds of infrastructure fixes are extremely costly. We got quoted I think 23 million just for Swansboro. The dollars to stretch across the city are just not there,” Lynch told neighbors during the meeting.
Some of the suggestions proposed resolutions included putting up warning lights, or a rain gauge for drivers to see who much water is ponding on the roadway. NBC12 will continue monitoring this situation.
The University of Richmond announced all students, staff, and faculty are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. This excludes those with religious or health exemptions.
Students who are getting the vaccine must do so before August 23rd.
Those who wish to get a two-dose vaccine should report both doses.
The COVID-19 vaccine may not only save your life, but it could also save your job. As more workers return to the office, more employers are making it mandatory for them to be vaccinated.
Chesterfield County’s Commissioner of Revenue, Jenefer Hughes, is doing just that: telling certain employees in her office they must be vaccinated by the end of the month or face disciplinary action, including termination.
Those with medical or religious concerns are exempt.
Chesterfield County reiterates that it has not mandated all county employees be vaccinated.
Local ice cream shops have partnered with the Richmond-Henrico Health Department to offer customers a free ice cream cone when they get vaccinated on-site.
The following locations will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine on June 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Charm School Study Hall, 4930 Forest Hill Ave Suite D, Richmond, VA 23225
- Dalia’s Dulceria y Palateria, 7310 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at these locations.
The City of Richmond wants it to be a #hotvaccinatedsummer, announcing a new campaign to get vaccines to more communities.
The mobile clinics will be walk-up, no appointment necessary, and June 11 at noon.
The Richmond Health District is launching a public interest form for businesses or churches to fill out. Healthcare workers will come on-site to administer vaccines.
Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting two job fairs this month.
The school district has openings for nutrition workers and bus drivers.
The job fairs will take place at the following locations and dates:
- June 12 at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- June 23 at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street, Henrico, Va. 23230 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Marijuana becomes legal in the commonwealth in just a few weeks on July 1.
On Thursday, the state unveiled a new website that breaks down what’s allowed and what’s not once the law changes.
Starting on July 1, those 21 and older will be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and adults can also grow up to four plants in their homes.
Retail sales may start in 2024, pending another vote by the General Assembly next year.
A brother and sister duo from Henrico is taking social media by storm.
Thanks to their viral videos, Brittany and Ryan McGuire have almost three million followers and nearly 100 million likes on TikTok.
Ryan says the popular social media app is responsible for something even better than online stardom: An invitation to throw the first pitch at a Flying Squirrels game.
Ryan is set to throw out that first pitch at Friday night’s Squirrels game at about 6:30 p.m.
