Man charged for reportedly walking through hotel naked, breaking officer’s nose

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police said they charged a man who is accused of walking through a hotel naked and breaking an officer’s nose.
Patrol officers went to the Hilton Garden Inn along Hospitality Lane around 9 p.m. on Thursday after management called for a trespassing notice to be issued.
A hotel guest, Dennis Johnson III, 41, of Fredericksburg, reportedly exposed himself to other guests and walked through the hotel’s lobby naked.
The officers found Johnson’s room door ajar.
“After knocking and making verbal notifications, officers entered the room and found Johnson inside without clothes. Johnson continued to repeat the same chant over and over during the entire interaction,” a release said.
The officers gave him a trespassing notice, which police say he crumpled and threw on the ground.
“Officers were able to convince Johnson to put clothes on and leave the hotel. One of the officers found a bag in the closet and offered it to Johnson so he could put his belongings in it,” a release said.
At that moment, police say Johnson picked up his laptop and “began violently assaulting the officer, striking her in the head with the laptop and punching her in the face.”
The other officer, with the assistance of more officers, took Johnson into custody.
Johnson was charged with indecent exposure and assault on law enforcement. He is being held in jail without bond.
The officer was taken to the hospital and treated. Police say she suffered a broken nose and concussion.
