Lakemont Elementary School in Petersburg unveils ‘Dream Lab’ music studio

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Lakemont Elementary School has unveiled the ‘Dream Lab’, helping to increase opportunities for students.
The Dream Lab, which was presented during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9.
Students will be able to create music, write songs and learn to use sound equipment in the Dream Lab while learning about the STEM Road Map curriculum.
It will also teach students about music-related careers like sound engineers, music producers, and composers.
The Dream Lab was created by Lakemont teachers in partnership with Communities In Schools.
