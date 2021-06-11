Here are some best buys for June!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Father’s day is around the corner. So, expect steep discounts this month on some items dad may be interested in.
Stores will likely offer a variety of items on sale, including tools, tech, grills and gadgets. Spring clothes usually hit the sale rack this month as summer items are the focus.
Also, watch for deals on activewear. It’s popular in January but June is often the month folks start to focus on those resolutions again or they just want to get in shape for the beach.
You might not expect dinnerware and cookware to go on sale this month, but thanks to the wedding season, it will!
Whatever you do, don’t buy summer clothes just yet. Those items hit the sales rack in another month.
Also, wait out a mattress purchase and buying a laptop. Experts tell us better deals are around the corner.
