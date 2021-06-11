Grant program launched to help Virginians transition back to work

This initiative is designed to match up to $500 that a qualifying small business pays directly to a new employee hired after May 31, 2021, either as a lump sum or in installments, to offset the ongoing costs of child care, transportation or other barriers to re-employment. Funds will only be reimbursed to businesses for new hires in positions that pay at least $15 per hour, and that qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time. To help address workforce shortages in child care, qualifying child care businesses may qualify for up to $500 per new hire without the match requirement.