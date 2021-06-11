Gov. Northam announces General Fund revenues reach largest monthly increase in over 50 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the total General Fund revenues reached its largest monthly increase in more than 50 years. The revenue increased to 66.2 percent for the month of May.
Over 85 percent of the growth contributed to tax filing dates for estimated payments and a shorter extension this year for individual final payments.
Last year’s filing date was extended to June 1.
This year, the due date for final payments was moved to May 17 to align with the federal due date.
To evaluate growth for the quarter, April through June’s growth will be needed.
