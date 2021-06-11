Forecast: Few showers Saturday, Mostly sunny Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather expected Saturday evening into Sunday!
FRIDAY OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered morning and afternoon showers then drier towards evening. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
