Forecast: Few showers Saturday, Mostly sunny Sunday

Few light scattered showers will continue into Saturday

By Megan Wise | June 11, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather expected Saturday evening into Sunday!

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered morning and afternoon showers then drier towards evening. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

