Flash flooding causes road closures in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Flash flooding has caused several road closures in Petersburg on Friday evening.
“There was no doubt in my mind that it was going to flood again, and I would say within ten minutes because the rain was that significant it had flooded,” Constance Jefferson Woods said.
An NBC12 viewer sent the video below of flooding on Rosemont Street in Petersburg.
Woods says this neighborhood is filled with elderly residents including her mother, who has no place to escape to when the flooding hits.
“I’m concerned for my parents and the elderly citizens that live in this particular neighborhood that they’re paying taxes just like everybody else, but these problems still aren’t resolved,” she said.
The water, fortunately, receded just as fast it came, but Woods says she wants the city to do more to keep it from happening again.
“I don’t know if this is a priority for the city council, but it’s a priority for the people of Petersburg,” Woods said.
Petersburg police said high water closed the following roadways:
- Defense Road at Squirrel Level Road
- Joseph Jenkins at Pocahontas Street
- McKeer Street at St. Andrews Street
- Bank Street between N. Crater Road and Madison Street
- Bolingbrook Street between N. Crater Road and Madison Street
