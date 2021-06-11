First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain causes flash flooding risk

By Sophia Armata and Megan Wise | June 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 8:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Midnight for areas along and south of I-64 Friday.

Flash Flood Watch until Midnight for areas along and south of I-64 (Source: NWS)

Scattered downpours will continue through the evening, mainly in southern VA. Steady rain is likely to become scattered late Friday evening and into the overnight hours.

The Northern Neck was been the bullseye for Friday’s rain.

Incredible rainfall totals Friday in the Northern Neck (Source: WWBT)

Numerous roads are still closed in the Northern Neck due to Friday’s flooding.

Always remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

