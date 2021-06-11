First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain causes flash flooding risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Midnight for areas along and south of I-64 Friday.
Scattered downpours will continue through the evening, mainly in southern VA. Steady rain is likely to become scattered late Friday evening and into the overnight hours.
The Northern Neck was been the bullseye for Friday’s rain.
Numerous roads are still closed in the Northern Neck due to Friday’s flooding.
Always remember: Turn around, don’t drown!
