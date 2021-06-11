Chesterfield looks to honor those 100 years or older

Chesterfield looks to honor those 100 years or older
(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 9:33 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is looking to recognize those 100 years of age or older.

If the centenarian has been recognized before, the county’s Department of Citizen Information and Resources’ Office of Aging and Disability Services wants to continue honoring them.

“Centenarians interested in being honored are asked to share details of their lives, distinctive experiences and achievements by choosing one of three options to be recognized,” a release said.

The three ways a centenarian can be recognized are:

  • Option 1: Certificate only
  • Option 2: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month
  • Option 3: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month and special recognition during “Centenarian Day” presentation at September Board of Supervisors meeting

To learn more about how they can be recognized, click here.

Special recognition will occur during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.