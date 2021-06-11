Chesterfield looks to honor those 100 years or older

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is looking to recognize those 100 years of age or older.
If the centenarian has been recognized before, the county’s Department of Citizen Information and Resources’ Office of Aging and Disability Services wants to continue honoring them.
“Centenarians interested in being honored are asked to share details of their lives, distinctive experiences and achievements by choosing one of three options to be recognized,” a release said.
- Option 1: Certificate only
- Option 2: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month
- Option 3: Certificate, photo, social media and BOS recognition during birth month and special recognition during “Centenarian Day” presentation at September Board of Supervisors meeting
To learn more about how they can be recognized, click here.
Special recognition will occur during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.