CarLotz expands in Richmond, bringing nearly 200 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced CarLotz will be coming to Richmond and will bring 192 new jobs.
CarLotz is the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace. The company will be expanding its headquarters to Richmond.
“CarLotz has experienced tremendous success since its founding in Richmond a decade ago, and we are excited to see this homegrown company deepen its roots in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Northam said. “With a fourth Virginia location opening in late June, CarLotz continues to expand its network of hubs in the Mid-Atlantic and nationwide.”
The current location of operations is in the neighborhood of Manchester and will be moved to the Handcraft Building in Scott’s Addition.
