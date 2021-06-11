All University of Richmond students required to get COVID vaccine, university says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced all students, staff, and faculty are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. This excludes those with religious or health exemptions.
Students who are getting the vaccine must do so before August 23rd. Those who wish to get a two-dose vaccine should report both doses.
The University will return to nearly 100% fully in-person classes and will not offer remote study during the 2021–22 academic year. The exception is certain classes in the School of Professional & Continuing Studies, which were previously conducted online.
