Local ice cream shop vaccine events postponed due to weather
By Adrianna Hargrove | June 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vaccine events at local ice cream shops have been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The Richmond-Henrico Health Department says they will provide updates when new dates are set.

Local ice cream shops have partnered with the RHHD to offer customers a free ice cream cone when they get vaccinated on-site.

The following locations will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine on June 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Charm School Study Hall, 4930 Forest Hill Ave Suite D, Richmond, VA 23225
  • Dalia’s Dulceria y Palateria, 7310 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at these locations.

Those who will receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose on-site.

For more information, click here, or call 804-205-3501.

