Local ice cream shop vaccine events postponed due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vaccine events at local ice cream shops have been postponed due to the inclement weather.
The Richmond-Henrico Health Department says they will provide updates when new dates are set.
Local ice cream shops have partnered with the RHHD to offer customers a free ice cream cone when they get vaccinated on-site.
The following locations will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine on June 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Charm School Study Hall, 4930 Forest Hill Ave Suite D, Richmond, VA 23225
- Dalia’s Dulceria y Palateria, 7310 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at these locations.
Those who will receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose on-site.
For more information, click here, or call 804-205-3501.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.