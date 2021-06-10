Henrico TikTok sensation to throw first pitch at Flying Squirrels game

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A brother and sister duo from Henrico is taking social media by storm.
Thanks to their viral videos, Brittany and Ryan McGuire have almost three million followers and nearly 100 million likes on TikTok.
Ryan, who has autism, is a huge sports fan, and many of his favorite teams are becoming fans of him - commenting on his videos and sending him team gear.
And in an amazing turn of events, Ryan says the popular social media app is responsible for something even better than online stardom: An invitation to throw the first pitch at a Flying Squirrels game.
Ryan is set to throw out that first pitch at Friday night’s Squirrels game at about 6:30 p.m.
Watch the video above to hear about their rise to social media fame and how they’re using their videos to educate people and break down stereotypes of autism.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.