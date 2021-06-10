Celebrate tomatoes with a month full of events in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Fans of tomato-based food can expect this coming July will be their favorite month - The Hanover Tomato Festival is getting expanded to a whole month of events. The celebrations kick off on July 1!

“In Hanover this year we’re going to spend the entire month of July celebrating the tomato,” said Hanover Recreation Program Director, Marcy Durrer.

Due to the pandemic, the county decided to host several small events all month long instead of one big one, to space out the people.

“We are thrilled to welcome all of the community back to celebrate the Hanover tomato,” said Durrer.

So what’s new this year, instead of just a one-day event at pole green park, a series of events will be held throughout July across the entire county, from Mechanicsville to Montpelier.

“It’s great to see folks face to face again its great to see them out in our parks its great to see them coming together as a sense of community around the Hanover tomato,” said Durrer.

For those who still don’t feel safe coming out, but want to still participate the county has partnered with Publix for a weekly virtual event called Tomato Thursday.

“They will be releasing a video that will do a demonstration of a recipe for a delicious item featuring the Hanover tomato,” said Durrer.

Also, on Tuesdays, the kids have a virtual event as well.

“On Tuesday we will be releasing craft videos and craft projects. If folks register with us they can pick up all their craft kit supplies and then they can follow along and make their own tomato crafts at home,” said Durrer.

So continuing from years past, Hanover county says they’re picking right where they left off.

Full list of events below:

Tunes & Tasty Tomatoes

The event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Pole Green Park on July 1. You can enjoy music from En’Novation, who will take the stage at 6 p.m.

The same event comes back on July 15 at Courthouse Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. You can hear tunes from the band, Vertigo.

There will be a $10 cover fee at both events, and for another $5 you can add a tomato-tasting and a bag of Hanover Tomatoes. Pre-registration is required for those 13 and up. You can register, here

Movie, Music & Maters

Enjoy music, food, vendors, tomato tastings and an outdoor screening of Fried Green Tomatoes.

You can bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on for the movie.

The event times will be on Saturday, July 10 at Poor Farm Park and Saturday, July 24 at Pole Green Park. Both times run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A $20 fee covers admission for one family, tomato tastings and a bag of Hanover tomatoes.

More information and registration can be found, here

4K Pizza Race & Relay

The 2.5-mile course will include a station where a fresh slice will await you.

First place finishers in the male and female divisions will win Papa John’s pizza for a year, and each member of the winning team will win coupons for two large free pizzas.

The event is at Pole Green Park on July 9 with the Pizza Race starting at 6:30 p.m. and Pizza Relay starts at 7:15 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. It is $20 for a single person and $15 per person for a four-person team. You can register, here

Tomato Teen Challenge

If you are between the ages of 12 and 15, this event is for you! There will be DJ music, fun challenges and contests, a live performance from Richmond Urban Dance and pizza from Papa John’s.

These events will happen on Friday, July 16 at Montpelier Park and Friday, July 30 at Pole Green Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A $15 fee covers a single registration for all event activities, a personal pizza and a drink. Pre-registration is required and you can do that, here

Splashy Paws: Tails & Tomatoes

Here is where you can “enjoy a free pet caricature drawing, participate in the always fun musical tomato “sit” game and grab a delicious Hanover Tomato to take home and enjoy.”

The “Bark Bar” will be open for your four-legged friend can grab a treat. There will also be limited vendors.

The event will be at Taylor Park Dog Park on July 22 from 6-8 p.m. This event is open to the public and no registration is required.

Tomato Tuesday (virtual)

Craft fans can join this month-long virtual craft session that will surely keep you entertained.

Each week, registered participants will get a YouTube link with instructions for a craft project. Projects include: Tomato Origami Box, Tomato Print Garland, Pom-Pom Tomato Keychain and Tomato Latch Hook.

A $10 fee covers craft supplies and the link to the videos. Once registered, you can pick up supplies at the Parks and Recreation Office located in Martha Ann Fields Building, 7515 Library Drive, Rm. 120, Hanover, VA 23069. You can register, here

Tomato Thursday (virtual), presented by Publix

If you want to spice up your recipes, here is the chance.

Join in for cooking demonstrations featuring Publix Aprons Cooking School Chefs. The demonstrations will feature the Hanover Tomato and select demonstrations will feature a pairing from a Center of the Universe Brewery representative.

The Publix Aprons Meals Hanover Tomato recipe booklet will be available at all Virginia Publix locations starting on July 1 while supplies last.

Demonstrations will include:

Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

Tomato Avocado Bowls

Thai Style Grilled Chicken Thighs with Tomato Salad

Candied Tomato and Brie Tart

Registration is free but required to be eligible for prizes:

“Every Thursday, after viewing the virtual demonstration, registered participants will have one (1) week to submit a picture, via email, of the dish they prepared based on that week’s video. All entries will be entered into a drawing to win a Publix Aprons Cooking School gift certificate. Up to three (3) winners will be chosen weekly. Winners will be drawn at random and notified within 14 days of the original virtual demonstration date,” a release said.

For more information and to register, click here.

Tomato Scavenger Hunt

There will be 20 Hanover Tomato Month logos hidden around Hanover County for you to find!

Using the free app, Scavify, you will be able to access clues on where to find them.

“Participants that complete all the tasks, or those with the highest point values, will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes! Remember that while you receive points right away, all submissions are subject to review by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Sometimes, you’ll even get bonus points if your submission is extra impressive!” a release said.

The hunt begins on July 25 at 9 a.m. and ends on July 31 at 9 p.m.

Prizes include:

Papa John’s Pizza for Year

Cool tomato month swag from INKt VA and a bag of delicious Hanover tomatoes from Rosa’s Garden

Gift Certificate for a delicious Hanover Tomato Pie from Homemades by Suzanne

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.