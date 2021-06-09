Wednesday Forecast: High humidity, with the rain chance ramping up through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Widespread showers/downpours and storms likely during the afternoon and evenings through Friday. Rain could total 1-2″ with higher amounts in spots.
TUESDAY OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Few scattered showers and storms otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
