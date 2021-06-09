Virginia political candidates and parties talk strategy post-primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just one day after the primary, the attacks ads are out and Virginia’s governor race is officially underway as we count down to November.
From political star power to campaign contributions and outside influences, the next few months are expected to be busy.
“People do not want the same old policies that didn’t work when he was governor coming back. I mean he’s had the job,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.
It’s been more than a decade since Virginia Republicans held statewide office and it’s an uphill battle for the man at the top of their ticket. Glenn Youngkin hopes voters see recent policies and laws enacted by democrats as what he calls “extreme things out of Richmond.”
“We’re not going to reach critical race theory in our schools and we are absolutely going to push forward with school choice and charter schools,” said Youngkin.
Youngkin says his priorities include funding police and protecting qualified immunity. He also wants to give small businesses a tax holiday to bounce back from the pandemic.
“We have made tremendous progress over these last eight years and can’t afford to go back. All eyes are on Virginia,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman.
Post-primary, democrats are now unifying behind Terry McAuliffe. The former governor says the key to success this fall is running on the progress they’ve made while in power. Top touts for democrats include Medicaid expansion, paid sick leave for essential workers and easier access to voting.
“Terry will build on this process and create a thriving post-COVID economy that lifts up all Virginians,” said Swecker.
McAuliffe has raised about $15 million overall. Youngkin drew in $16 million with about $12 million in loans from his own bank account.
Early voting starts September 18.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.