VCU Health Richmond Marathon returns to in-person format

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sportsbackers announced the VCU Health Richmond Marathon will be returning to its regular schedule and in-person format.
The marathon, which will take place on November 13, will continue its traditional finish line at the intersection of 5th Street and Tredegar Street that offers views of Brown’s Island and the James River.
The CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and Allianz Partners 8k will also be featured.
Registration for all three events is now open here. A price increase is set for July 1.
Sportsbackers will be kicking off its 20th season on June 5. The first in-person group training runs will be on June 12 and June 13. Groups will meet at Sports Backers Stadium.
Marathon Training Team registration is open through June 28. To register, click here.
