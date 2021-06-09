Va. wildlife workers remove bear from 20-foot building rafters

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young bear has been released back into the wild after wildlife resource workers removed it from the ceiling of Pulaski County manufacturing plant.
Workers in a large Pulaski manufacturing plant were surprised on Friday afternoon when they found a young bear lodged 20-feet-high in the rafters of the building.
The plant’s operators contacted Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, or DWR, and officers decided it was best to immobilize the bear and remove it from the area.
According to a Facebook post, wildlife staff and biologists didn’t think the bear would safely leave on its own. This put the bear and plant workers at risk, the post said.
“In this particular situation, the bear was given time to leave, but because of the large number of plant employees on site during the work day, the interruption to plant operations, and potential safety risk to both the bear and humans, DWR determined that safe removal was the best course of action,” the department stated.
Photos show a DWR biologist who was lifted into the air and administered a chemical immobilization dart. Using a forklift and platform, the bear was safely removed.
“A physical health check was performed on the bear, which was then loaded into a carrier and transported to a suitable site for release,” the post said.
DWR says the best option is to give the bear a good “escape route” away from people and pets. If the bear doesn’t feel scared or threatened, it’ll usually leave on its own.
