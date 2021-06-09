Two-vehicle crash closes Cedar Fork Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash has closed part of Cedar Fork Road and caused some power outages in Henrico.
At 9:42 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Cedar Fork Road and Tiffanywoods Lane where the accident occurred.
A Dominion Power pole was damaged during the incident. Dominion Energy crews were on the scene to restore power.
Cedar Fork Road will be closed for a period of time. North and Southbound traffic will be prevented between Creighton Road and Meadows Run.
The following routes are available:
- Instead of Northbound traffic on Cedar Fork Road from Nine Mile Road area, drivers can use Nine Mile Road to Laburnum Avenue and then use Laburnum Avenue to go Northbound.
- Instead of Southbound traffic on Cedar Fork Road from Creighton Road drivers can use Creighton Road to Laburnum Avenue and then use Laburnum Avenue Southbound.
No injuries were reported.
