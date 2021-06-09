News to Know for June 9: McAuliffe wins primary; Record number job openings; Storm chances ramp up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you head out the door!
Today will be partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Highs near 90.
Residents in Henrico are experiencing power outages after an electrical pole was struck during a car crash.
Two lanes of West Broad Street approaching Willow Lawn Road will be blocked.
Va. Power is working to restore the power. Click here to see which areas are affected.
Terry McAuliffe will lead the Democratic ticket in Virginia heading into the November election. Fresh off his primary win, the former governor addressed a crowd of supporters in Northern Virginia Tuesday night. Current Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined him to unify the party.
McAuliffe beat out four others for the nomination - Del. Lee J. Carter, current Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan. He will face Virginia GOP’s nominee for governor, Glenn Youngkin.
Incumbent Mark Herring has won the Democratic nomination in the race for attorney general. Herring will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in the November general election.
Del. Hala Ayala has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Ayala represents parts of Prince William County in the legislature and launched her political career in 2017 in response to the election of Donald Trump. She will face Republican Winsome Sears in November.
Crews were called to a 16 car train derailment in Richmond on Tuesday.
Crews were called to Tredegar Street around 6:50 p.m.
Richmond Fire Department said 16 cars of a CSX freight train went off the track.
No injuries were reported.
U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March.
Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings. The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.
Hundreds of opportunities right here in our area are available as well. Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will be hosting a seasonal job fair on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations are looking to hire cooks, bartenders, servers, concessions, equipment operators and more.
Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting two job fairs this month. The school district has openings for nutrition workers and bus drivers. Click here for more information.
Kroger is looking to hire hundreds of workers for its stores across Virginia. A hiring event will be held on June 10 with the goal of hiring more than 750 people to fill jobs in its retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations. There are 257 openings in the Richmond region.
Henrico County has become the first in our area to end its COVID-19 local emergency.
The declaration was made on March 13, 2020, one day after Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia.
For the first time since the pandemic began, the county reported no new COVID-19 cases.
Communities in Central Virginia hit hard by February’s ice storms will soon get a helping hand from the federal government.
In May, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Virginia following the severe winter storms from Feb. 11-13.
“Additional designations may be made if requested by June 9, and warranted by the results of further damage assessments that are ongoing in Virginia,” a news release said.
Applicants have until Wednesday, June 9 to submit an official Request for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal to be considered for the program. For more information, click here.
Local Chick-fil-A locations are donating sales from mobile orders to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
From 5-9 p.m. on June 9, 100% of the sales from mobile orders will be donated. A full list of participating locations can be found here.
The “Chicken for a Cure” event will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, which treats more than 70,000 children each year.
Learn more about the hospital here.
