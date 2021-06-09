Man dead, another charged in Dinwiddie County shooting

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another behind bars following a shooting in Dinwiddie County Tuesday night, officials say.
Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Coleman’s Lake Road in the Church Road area of the county just before 11 p.m. for the shooting.
When they arrived, Jonathan Hankins, 37, was found dead at the scene from an “apparent gunshot wound.”
Matthew Sharpf, 37, was arrested shortly after and charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter. He will be arraigned on June 10 in Dinwiddie County General District Court.
Further details about what lead to the shooting have not yet been released as the case remains under investigation.
