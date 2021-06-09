A look at Juneteenth celebrations in Central Virginia

(WWBT) - June 19, 2021 will mark Virginia’s first official observance of Juneteenth, and localities in Central Virginia are ready to commemorate the state-observed holiday.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them nearly two years earlier. Legislators passed a law making the day a paid state holiday in fall 2020.
Here are some of the many Juneteenth celebrations happening in Central Virginia:
The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Virginia Union University.
The celebration called, “Sounds of Freedom,” will include 10 choirs from the surrounding areas. Black-owned vendors will be in attendance to provide food and beverages.
The celebration will take place on June 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on VUU’s Hovey Field.
Henrico Recreation and Parks will host Juneteenth celebrations at Dorey Park on Saturday, June 19.
There will be live performances featuring Plunky & Oneness, along with food trucks, a vendor fair, live history interpreters and games for kids. The event will be on June 19 from 1 to 10 p.m.
The Powhatan Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with vendors, cars and local historians.
The celebration is slated for June 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants include local author and historian Sandra Morris Kemp as well as some of Powhatan’s Black entrepreneurs and artisans.
The Town of Blackstone is hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chastiddy Bryant with the Town of Blackstone described the event as “Black history meets homecoming.” There will be more than 40 vendors and local businesses displayed at the event.
