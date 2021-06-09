‘I’m glad we could be there:’ Chester nurse expands at home care services

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Throughout the pandemic, the need for at home senior care continued, so a Chester nurse and her team answered the call.
As families were scared to send loved ones to nursing homes, Cassy Paminiano helped serve others through Right at Home.
“It was all about keeping them safe, especially in the beginning when we didn’t know what was going on with this virus--it was very scary for a lot of folks in the beginning but I am glad we could be there to provide care for them,” said Paminiano. “We provide non-medical care, anything that involves helping with activities of daily living, bathing, dressing, sometimes we just go in the home and provide companionship. and to allow family members to work.”
Paminiano has a heart for serving others. She has been a nurse for 25 years, working in hospitals. She decided to open Right at Home in the Richmond area 7 years ago.
“I decided to go into the home care business because I wanted to give that more personal, one to one care,” said Paminano.
Paminiano says the demand for their services has surged in the last year. Right at Home services anywhere from 60 to 100 homes, ranging from week long to round the clock care.
“A lot of people didn’t want their loved ones to go to a nursing home, they were a little afraid, they would call us,” she explained.
Keeping up with the demand has been tough, Paminiano admits. They struggled but worked hard to get the proper PPE throughout the pandemic to continue to help seniors. As they service Bon Air, Chesterfield, Hull Street, Midlothian, Moseley, Richmond, The West End, they are expanding to Chester and the Tri Cities. Right now, they are in need of at least 25 CNAS, PCA’s or those who want to be a companion. Paminiano says Right at Home provides the training.
“We come in and watch TV with them, do puzzles with them, take them out to the park, we can come in and help combat the loneliness, because that is a big problem now,” she explained. “It is a very fulfilling job to have.”
