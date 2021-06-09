Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music to host Juneteenth celebration at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Virginia Union University.
The celebration called, ‘Sounds of Freedom’, will include 10 choirs from the surrounding areas.
The celebration will be open to the public and is free of charge. Parking is available in the Hovey Field Parking Lot.
Virginia Union will also take part in the battle against voter suppression. VUU will provide voter registration opportunities for those interested in enacting their rights to vote or receive information on voting, campaigning, and volunteer opportunities throughout the event.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers, glass containers, large bags or umbrellas are allowed.
Black-owned vendors will be in attendance to provide food and beverages.
The celebration will take place on June 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on VUU’s Hovey Field.
