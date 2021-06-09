Henrico residents without power after electrical pole struck during car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Henrico are experiencing power outages after an electrical pole was struck during a car crash.
Two lanes of West Broad Street approaching Willow Lawn Road will be blocked.
The following intersections are without power:
- Broad St. at Libbie Ave.
- Libbie Ave. at Monument Ave.
- Staples Mill Rd. at Libbie Mill East
- Staples Mill Rd. at Marshall
- Willow Lawn at Markel
Va. Power is working to restore the power.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
