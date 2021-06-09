Henrico residents without power after electrical pole struck during car crash

Two lanes of West Broad Street approaching Willow Lawn Road will be blocked. (Source: Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 9, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 5:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Henrico are experiencing power outages after an electrical pole was struck during a car crash.

Two lanes of West Broad Street approaching Willow Lawn Road will be blocked.

The following intersections are without power:

  • Broad St. at Libbie Ave.
  • Libbie Ave. at Monument Ave.
  • Staples Mill Rd. at Libbie Mill East
  • Staples Mill Rd. at Marshall
  • Willow Lawn at Markel

Va. Power is working to restore the power.

