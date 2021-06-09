Henrico County Public Schools to host two job fairs

Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting two job fairs this month. (Source: HCPS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 9, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 6:25 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting two job fairs this month.

The school district has openings for nutrition workers and bus drivers.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must be:

  • 21 years old
  • Have a valid Virginia driver’s license
  • Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes
  • Pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions

The job fairs will take place at the following locations and dates:

  • June 12 at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • June 23 at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street, Henrico, Va. 23230 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

