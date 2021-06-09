Henrico County Public Schools to host two job fairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting two job fairs this month.
The school district has openings for nutrition workers and bus drivers.
Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must be:
- 21 years old
- Have a valid Virginia driver’s license
- Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes
- Pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions
The job fairs will take place at the following locations and dates:
- June 12 at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- June 23 at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street, Henrico, Va. 23230 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, click here.
