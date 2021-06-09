Habitat for Humanity hosting Juneteenth celebration

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with vendors, cars and local historians.
The celebration is slated for June 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants include local author and historian Sandra Morris Kemp as well as some of Powhatan’s Black entrepreneurs and artisans.
Elegant Cuizines will serve some of the traditional red foods and drinks associated with the day, including red velvet waffles, cranberry biscuits, Hibiscus tea and raspberry limeade. The caterers will offer breakfast fare from 9-11 a.m. and then switch to lunch.
“Juneteenth has been a missing puzzle piece in the telling of America history,” says Habitat board and ReStore committee member Vernell Straughter. “By recognizing it, we provide a fuller story of our nation.”
Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, became a state-observed holiday this year.
