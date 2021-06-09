Experts say to consider travel insurance

Book flights now-- when prices are cheap-- but some airlines will still allow you to do a price adjustment if you see a lower fair closer to your actual trip. It’s essentially a refund or credit. Sara Rathner with NerdWallet says travel insurance is also still important right now. “Typically standard plans and travel coverage you get with credit cards will cover specific reasons like illness. So, if you become ill before your trip or while you’re on your trip then you have coverage but if you simply fear the pandemic that’s not a covered reason,” said Rathner.