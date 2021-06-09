Experts say to consider travel insurance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Roundtrip domestic plane tickets are expected to increase 16% heading into the summer, according to analysis by airfare price-tracking app Hopper.
Experts tell us travel insurance should still be on your radar.
Book flights now-- when prices are cheap-- but some airlines will still allow you to do a price adjustment if you see a lower fair closer to your actual trip. It’s essentially a refund or credit. Sara Rathner with NerdWallet says travel insurance is also still important right now. “Typically standard plans and travel coverage you get with credit cards will cover specific reasons like illness. So, if you become ill before your trip or while you’re on your trip then you have coverage but if you simply fear the pandemic that’s not a covered reason,” said Rathner.
And look for the word COVID in the travel insurance coverage. We’ve seen travel insurance policies update their language to specifically mention covid-19 and what is covered.
You really need to read the fine print-- and know all the rules so you are not surprised.
