Driver hospitalized after truck lands in tree

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle accident left a truck stuck in a tree on Tuesday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to the accident at Deacon Road and Dawson Drive, according to a post on Facebook.
Photos show a white pickup truck stuck in a tree with the rear axle completely off the ground.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
