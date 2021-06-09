Driver hospitalized after truck lands in tree

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office shared photos of a tow truck removing the pickup truck from the tree. (Source: The Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Eason | June 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 3:04 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle accident left a truck stuck in a tree on Tuesday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the accident at Deacon Road and Dawson Drive, according to a post on Facebook.

Photos show a white pickup truck stuck in a tree with the rear axle completely off the ground.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

