Commission examining legacy of slavery, racism to seek more time

“With this piece of legislation and the authority that’s been given to us, we can certainly put [the Commission] out there,” Locke said. “Whether people accept it or not is up to them, but I think we can take what we were able to find, put it in print, and make recommendations. Whether you receive it or not is totally up to that individual, but somebody has to do that work, and that’s what’s missing in the commonwealth. The work has not been done yet.”