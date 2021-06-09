Chesterfield County Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair for upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a bus driver job fair for the upcoming school year.
School bus drivers will have the following benefits:
- Paid CDL training
- Full-time positions with benefits
- Competitive compensation starting at $17.21/hour
- Bonus opportunities
- Bring your kid on the bus or drive your kid to school
The job fair will take place on June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Middle School located on 7401 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.