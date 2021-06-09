Chesterfield County Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair for upcoming school year

bus (Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By Adrianna Hargrove | June 9, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 11:47 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a bus driver job fair for the upcoming school year.

School bus drivers will have the following benefits:

  • Paid CDL training
  • Full-time positions with benefits
  • Competitive compensation starting at $17.21/hour
  • Bonus opportunities
  • Bring your kid on the bus or drive your kid to school

The job fair will take place on June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Middle School located on 7401 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.

