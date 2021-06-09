Brown’s Island to host family movie nights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brown’s Island will be showcasing family movie nights called, ‘Movies on the Island’.
Movies on the Island, presented by Dominion Energy, is a new family-friendly outdoor activity by Venture Richmond Events.
The following movies will be shown from July to December:
- Grease, July 10 - Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
- Black Panther, August 14 - Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
- Beetlejuice - Showtime TBA
- Elf - Showtime TBA
Tickets must be purchased in advance here. Tickets are $5/person. Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket. Tickets will not be available for purchase the day of the event at the gate
Attendees must present tickets at the gate, either as a pre-printed paper ticket or on a mobile device.
Food vendors will include Strawberry Street Events, Westray Ice-Cream and Ryan’s Kettle Corn.
Attendees should bring blankets and/or chairs for comfort. No pets are allowed.
Parking is available at the American Civil War Museum ($), Belle Isle parking lot, and on-street parking is available along 2nd and 5th Streets.
